YORK – The East Butler Tiger girls basketball team played three times last week, starting with a 61-33 road win at Giltner on Jan. 21.
The Tigers broke the game open by scoring 35 second half points.
“We were able to pressure Giltner and force a lot of turnovers (33). We managed 22 steals which lead to a lot of fast break points,” said East Butler Coach James Kriz.
Senior Amanda Aerts led the Tigers in scoring with 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting. She also sank 7-of-9 from the charity stripe.
Senior Lexi Haney added 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
Sophomore Lanae Aerts led the team with 12 rebounds and senior Olivia Bohac dished out a team-best six assists.
Three nights later, it was a ten-and-a-half minute scoreless streak to end the game which cost the Tigers a shot at getting a win at home against Meridian on Jan. 24.
The end result was a 43-31 win for the Mustangs.
“This was a game where we did everything we needed to do to win except score in the final quarter. You can’t put up a goose egg the final 10-plus minutes and win a ball game,” Kriz added.
Amanda Aerts led the Tigers with 12 points.
Bohac added seven points, three assists, three steals and two rebounds.
Junior Addie Sullivan added five points and six rebounds.
“It was really hard to watch the girls play that hard for 32 minutes and come up on the short end,” added Kriz.
The Tigers returned to the court on Saturday to open play in the Crossroads Conference Tournament against Osceola.
The Tigers turned turnovers into easy scoring opportunities and cruised to the easy 60-26 win.
“We were able to put a lot of pressure on them and forced a lot of turnovers and were able to come up with 16 steals. We had a lot of fast break points off our press and many players saw action and scored.” Kriz stated.
Amanda Aerts led the Tigers in scoring with 22 points while Haney added six points, three assists and three steals.
Sullivan scored nine points and led the team with six rebounds.
The 2-1 results last week moved the Tiger record to 9-7.
The Tigers played Cross County at the York Auditorium on Tuesday. Results from the game and the rest of the tournament will appear in next week’s Wahoo Newspaper.
