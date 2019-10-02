NORTH BEND – The East Butler cross country teams competed twice last week starting with a meet at Branched Oak Lake on Sept. 24.
The Tiger girl’s team finished ninth at the Malcolm Invitational.
Senior Olivia Bohac was the top finisher for the girls’ team, running 29th after completing the course in 24:51.
Other Tiger competitors included Haley Sebranek (50, 27:25), Sydney Christensen (51, 27:49), Sophia Bergman (54, 28:14) and Lanae Aerts (56, 28:43).
The boys team finished 13th as a team at the meet after scoring 231 team points.
Tiger Colby Jelinek led the Tigers at the meet in Malcolm after finishing in 40th place with a time of 20:05.
Other Tiger finishers included Michael Polivka (56, 20:46), Justin Dvorak (71, 21:39), Justin Sebranek (73, 21:43) and Matthew Janak (89, 23:24).
East Butler returned to action on Sept. 26 when they traveled to North Bend Golf Club for the annual North Bend Invitational.
The boy’s team finished ninth at the meet after scoring 163 team points.
Jelinek finished 31st at the meet after crossing the finish line with a time of 19:47.
Michael Polivka 36th and Justin Dvorak 39th also finished in the top 40 at the meet in North Bend.
Other Tiger finishers included Justin Sousek (57, 21:55) and Justin Sebranek (59, 22:18).
The girl’s team finished 10 th at the meet after accumulating 162 points.
Bohac finished just outside of medal contention, in 19th place after posting a time of 23:13.
Other Tiger finishers included Sydney Christensen (50, 26:40), Cassie Kubik (51, 26:41), Lanae Aerts (52, 26:42) and Sophia Bergman (55, 27:19).
