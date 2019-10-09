BRAINARD – The East Butler Tiger football team saw their two-game win streak come to an end on Friday night when they were defeated by Cross County 18-16 on Homecoming night in Dwight.
The Tigers fell behind in the first quarter when the Cougars scored on a 23-yard pass play. The 2-point pass was no good and the lead remained 6-0.
It was the only scoring of the first quarter.
The Tigers answered the score with one of their own in the second period. Senior quarterback Jaden Rhynalds scored on a 1-yard plunge. The 2-point pass from Rhynalds to Trevin Brecka was good and the home team enjoyed their first lead of the game, 8-6.
East Butler enjoyed the lead briefly until the Cougars scored on a 1-yard run. The 2-point conversion failed the Cougars went into the locker room ahead 12-8.
The only scoring of the third quarter came on a 4-yard run by the visitors and the Tigers trailed 18-8 going into the final 12 minutes.
The Tigers got to within two points when they scored and got the 2-pointer in the fourth quarter.
Rhynalds connected with Brecka on a 17-yard strike. He also caught the 2-pointer and the home trailed just 18-16.
Unfortunately the Tigers wouldn’t score again.
Three interceptions slowed the Tiger progress and combined with a lack of a running game spelled doom for the home team.
Rhynalds completed 17-of-30 through the air for 176 yards and a score, but was intercepted three times.
He also led the Tigers in rushing with 42 yards on 16 carries.
East Butler was limited to just 56 yards rushing on 20 carries.
Brecka caught nine balls for 135 yards.
Brecka also led the defensive charge with 18 tackles. Seniors Austin Pierce and Wade Wright added 14 apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.