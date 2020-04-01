ASHLAND – With Wahoo and Platteview leaving to join the newly formed Trailblazer Conference alongside Plattsmouth, Beatrice, Nebraska City and Ralston, the Capitol Conference was left with a decision to make.
Existing members of the conference – Arlington, Ashland-Greenwood, Douglas County West, Fort Calhoun, Raymond Central and Syracuse have made the decision to add Logan View, Yutan, Conestoga and Louisville into the conference.
Back in February, members of the Nebraska Capitol Conference Board of Principals approved the addition of Logan View, Yutan and Conestoga.
The decision to add Louisville High School was made in June of 2019.
The Nebraska Capitol Con-
ference, as it now exists, was created in 1979 as a part of conference reorganization.
Original conference members included Arlington, Ashland, Centennial, Elkhorn, Gretna, Norris, Platteview, Raymond Central, Wahoo and Waverly.
Bennington and David City have also been a part of the conference over the years.
The current number of high schools competing in the Capitol Conference stands at 10, but could grow according to the NCC Board of Principals.
Future applications will be reviewed individually and the board will follow guidelines established in the constitution.
It is the plan for existing conference members to consider adding only teams in Class C-1 or C-2 who are not in danger to dropping down to Class D.
“We are excited about the expansion of our league. We are proud of the traditions of opportunities for our students athletically, in the arts and academically and we are excited to have new partners,” said Nebraska Capitol Conference President and current Ashland-Greenwood Principal Brad Jacobsen.
The longest trip among conference members will be when the Syracuse Rockets and the Logan View-Scribner Snyder Raiders meet up, a road trip covering a total of 88 miles.
The longest trip for the Yutan Chieftains will be 52 miles when they travel to Syracuse.
The longest trip for the Raymond Central Mustangs will be when they travel to play Conestoga, a trip covering 58 miles.
For Ashland-Greenwood High School the most miles covered will be when they play LVSS, a trip covering nearly 50 miles.
