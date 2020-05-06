LINCOLN — Whenever Nebraska football is allowed to return to practice, the program will have one less scholarship quarterback on the roster.
Junior and Bishop Neumann alum Noah Vedral has entered his name in the transfer portal and will play his final two seasons at a different school, the quarterback told The World-Herald on April 28.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder, threw for 418 yards and rushed for 106 last season.
Vedral, the son and nephew of former Huskers, will graduate in May and seek a new spot where, presumably, he has a clear path to start.
At Nebraska, the school to which he transferred after one season at Central Florida, Vedral spent two seasons as Adrian Martinez’s backup.
Vedral led the winning drive in a 13-10 win over Northwestern and started two games last season while Martinez was hurt.
In the season finale, a 27-24 loss to Iowa, Martinez took the bulk of the snaps while Vedral and McCaffrey each had a package.
“We have three really good quarterbacks,” Frost said at the time. “I love all three of those kids.”
The Huskers now have three scholarship quarterbacks on its roster: Martinez, Luke McCaffrey and true freshman Logan Smothers of Muscle Shoals, Alabama. Martinez, who has started 21 games in his career, will be the clear No. 1 whenever the team can return to workouts.
Vedral didn’t get a chance to challenge Martinez in practice this spring, all football activities have been put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic.
Vedral started two games last year, against Minnesota and Indiana, while Martinez was recovering from a knee injury. Vedral completed 14-of-16 passes for 201 yards and ran for two touchdowns against Indiana, a 38-31 loss.
Vedral got hurt against the Hoosiers, which opened the door for McCaffrey, who threw for a touchdown and ran for 76 yards.
Martinez returned the following week in a 31-27 loss to Purdue. Outside of the packages for McCaffrey and Vedral in the Iowa game, Martinez was the clear starter.
Vedral knew Frost’s offense the best, having played at UCF for one season behind McKenzie Milton. He transferred to NU in the 2018 offseason as a walk-on. He received a scholarship that summer and tried to become immediately eligible. A snag with the NCAA delayed that eligibility until the Northwestern game. Vedral got his first major action in a 45-9 win over Bethune-Cookman, when he ran for a score.
“Those are the type of kids that I played with. They’re the type of guys that make up the fabric of this program,” Frost said after that game. “We want more of them. We want more of them contributing. But any time one of those kids is out there, it’s a little extra special to me.”
Vedral was on the radar of college football programs after a stellar career at Bishop Neumann High School, while playing for his grandfather Tim Turman.
Vedral graduated from Neumann in 2017 after passing for 4,561 yards, rushing for 2,250 yards and accounting for 88 touchdowns.
Because Vedral graduates in May, he will be immediately eligible at his new school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.