WAHOO – The Bishop Neumann, Ashland-Greenwood, Mead and Wahoo volleyball teams combined to finish 96-28 last season.
All seven of the players on the 2019 Wahoo Newspaper All-Area team represent those four schools, three from Wahoo, two from Bishop Neumann and one each from Mead and Ashland-Greenwood.
Five of the seven will return next season, including this year’s captain Elle Glock, who will be a senior next season at Wahoo High School.
Here is a look at this year’s first team;
Mya Larson, Wahoo So.
Larson turned into the most dominant player in Class C-1 last season while being the go to player at the net for the 30-4 Wahoo Warriors.
Larson piled up 610 kills last season while swinging an eye-popping 1,247 times. She hit a team best .381.
“Mya’s hitting percentage was incredible for as many attempts as she had. She was our best all-around player,” said Coach Trish Larson.
The 5’10” outside hitter also added 46 ace serves, 22 solo blocks, 364 digs and also was key in serve receive.
Larson will return next season along with two All-Area teammates to provide the Warriors with three of the top players in C-1.
Kali Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann, So.
6’1” sophomore makes her first appearance on the All-Area squad after a tremendous season on the hardwood.
Jurgensmeier led the Cavaliers into the state tournament while being the team’s go-to player along the front row.
Jurgensmeier led Neumann with 388 kills, but she was as equally effective along the back row where she led Neumann with 370 digs.
She added 57 solo blocks and perfected a jump serve late in the season which led to 39 ace serves.
“Kali is a great six-rotation player. She is the complete package, she is great the net and she reads the ball well on defense and in serve receive,” said Bishop Neumann Coach Brandi Sladky.
Emily Quinn, Mead So.
Quinn, only a sophomore, played like a senior for the 23-2 Raiders last season.
Quinn was the setter on a Raider team which started the season on a 19-game win streak and finished one-win shy of qualifying for the state tournament.
She handed out 696 set assists and led the Raiders in serving percentage (91 percent).
She added 29 ace serves, 160 points scored and finished with 162 digs.
“Emily had a great year. She bettered bad passes, kept us in system and did a tremendous job of spreading the ball around to our attackers,” said Mead Coach Keshia Havelka.
Elle Glock, Wahoo Jr. (Captain)
USC commit established herself as one of the top setter’s into the state last season.
Standing at 6-foot Glock used her athleticism and length to get to every ball last season.
She handed out 1,016 set assists, just a year after dishing out a school record 1,133 in 2018.
Glock added 87 kills, 32 ace serves, 34 solo blocks and 242 digs. She missed just 10 serves in 389 attempts (97.4 percent)
“Elle was the best setter in Class C-1. She always put the ball right where it needed to be,” Larson added.
Saige Christo, Ashland-Greenwood Sr.
Christo is the quintessential six-rotation player who never left the court for Coach Megan Rossell and the 18-12 Bluejays.
The 5’5” UNO commit played bigger than her stature all season finishing with 217 kills, 353 digs, 25 set assists, 49 set assists all while leading the Jays in serve receive.
“Saige is very competitive. The back row is where she shines, but was a big part of our offense as well,” said Rossell.
Lindsey Thiele, Bishop Neumann Sr.
Finally fully healthy, the 6-foot Thiele was a valuable part of the state tournament Bishop Neumann squad.
Thiele stepped into a new role this season as a setter for two rotations in the Cavaliers 6-2 system.
She finished the season with 281 set assists, 242 kills, 268 digs, 73 ace blocks and led the Cavaliers with 59 ace serves while connecting on 91.3 percent of her serves.
“Lindsey is a great leader and teammate. She took on a new role and did a great job,” said Bishop Neumann Coach Brandi Sladky.
Kelsie Sears, Wahoo Jr.
The 6’1” outside hitter improved as the season wore on for the 30-4 Warriors.
Sears was a weapon at the net, from behind the service line and along the back row in 2019.
She utilized an aggressive serve while leading Wahoo with 74 ace serves and 238 points.
She finished second on the team in kills with 252 while hitting .203.
Sears led the team in digs with 383 and was the team’s top performer in the serve receive game.
“Kelsie improved a lot for us as the season progressed. She is a solid all-around player,” said Larson.
Second Team Members
H: Emily Coufal, Bishop Neumann Sr.
H: Delaney Patocka, Mead Sr.
S: Saige Craven, Ashland-Greenwood Jr.
M: Lillie Mann, Wahoo Sr.
H: Grace Mueller, Raymond Central Jr.
H: Bri Lemke, Mead So.
DS: Kendal Brigham, Wahoo Sr.
Honorable Mention
Alexa Edmisten, Ashland-Greenwood Jr., Jess Stander, Ashland-Greenwood Jr., Carly vonRentzell, Ashland-Greenwood Jr., Skylar Shanahan, Cedar Bluffs Jr., Alyssa Classen, Cedar Bluffs Sr., Haley Bedlan, Yutan So., Anna Vandenack, Yutan Sr., Emma Lloyd, Wahoo Sr., Katie Spicka, Bishop Neumann Sr., Lauren Thiele, Bishop Neumann So., Autumn Haislet, Raymond Central So., Becca Halbmaier, Mead Jr., Abby Miller, Mead Sr., Lexi Haney, East Butler Sr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.