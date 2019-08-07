WAHOO – Four area volleyball teams will be playing in a different class this season.
The Nebraska School Activities Association came out with their volleyball classifications on July 23 and a handful of teams will be playing in a new class.
The biggest change came for the Mead Raiders and Coach Keshia Havelka.
The Raiders finished 15-12 last season, finishing just one game short of qualifying for the state meet while competing in Class D-2.
Based on an increased student enrollment, the Raiders will compete in Class C-2 in 2019.
The Raiders will be the smallest high school competing in Class C-2 this season.
Not much will change for the Raiders, who play against a number of Class C-1 and Class C-2 teams competing night in and night out in the East Central Nebraska Conference.
The Cedar Bluffs Wildcats will also be competing in a different class this fall.
The Wildcats finished 14-14 while competing in Class D-1. Like Mead, they will moving up to compete in Class C-2 in 2019.
Joining them in Class C-2 will be the Bishop Neumann Cavaliers.
The Cavaliers finished 30-5 and made it all the way to the Class C-1 semifinals a season ago before losing to eventual champ Wahoo at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The East Butler Tigers have been shuffling back and forth between Class C-2 and Class D-1 for a handful of years and in 2019 they will be back in Class D-1 after competing in Class C-2 and finishing 11-19 last season.
The two-time defending champ Wahoo Warriors will remain in Class C-1. They won Class C-1 in 2018 after finishing with a record of 35-2.
The Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays will also remain in Class C-1. The Bluejays finished 11-18 last season, but ended up just one game short of qualifying for the state tournament, losing in the Class C-1 district final against eventual runner-up Lincoln Lutheran.
Raymond Central also remains in Class C-1 after one of their most successful seasons in more than a decade. The Mustangs won 13 matches a season ago on the hardwood.
The Yutan Chieftains remain in Class C-2 and will look to get back on track after winning just five matches a year ago.
