WORKHORSE: Wahoo senior Trevin Luben gallops his way for a first down on Friday night against the Cavaliers. Luben carried the ball 44 times for 201 yards while leading C-1’s top team to a 23-6 home win over Bishop Neumann. Luben has rushed for 436 yards and four touchdowns the past two seasons against the Cavaliers. (Staff Photos by Jason Unger)