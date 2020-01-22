VALLEY – The Wahoo girls basketball team earned three wins last week starting with a 46-35 home win over Omaha Mercy on Jan. 14.
Wahoo scored 20 points in the first quarter and led 29-20 at the half.
The defense did the rest in the second half and limited Mercy to just 15 total points.
Wahoo shot just 31 percent from the field, made just one 3-pointer and were outrebounded 33-25, but were still able to pull out the win due in large part to forcing 32 Monarch turnovers.
Senior Kendal Brigham led Wahoo with 23 points and added four steals and two assists.
Sophomore Taylor Luben added a career-high 14 points and added three steals.
Junior Toni Greenfield added four points and finished with a team-best eight steals and five rebounds.
Junior Alyssa Luedtke led Wahoo with seven rebounds.
Wahoo returned to action on Thursday night when they welcomed Class B Platteview to town.
Wahoo led 13-6 after one quarter and never trailed while cruising to a 47-31 win over the Trojans.
“It was a great night for us. We were able to take a lead early and it set the stage for the rest of the game,” said Wahoo Coach Linda Walker.
Wahoo shot 42 percent from the field and did the job on the boards, outrebounding the visitors 33-22.
Brigham led Wahoo in scoring with 15 points.
Greenfield filled up the stat sheet with eight points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
Junior Kelsie Sears came through with nine points and six rebounds.
Junior Kharissa Eddie added eight points and seven rebounds.
The Warriors made it three wins in a row with a dominating road victory over Douglas County West on Jan 18.
Wahoo led 18-1 after one quarter and breezed to the 51-22 road victory.
The Warriors forced eight of their 20 turnovers in the first quarter and turned them into opportunities on the offensive end.
The Warriors connected on 8-of-16 from behind the 3-point line and outrebounded the home team 25-20.
Brigham had a solid all-around game finishing with 14 points, six assists and five rebounds.
Sears added 11 points and pulled down five rebounds.
Greenfield added six points and six rebounds.
