NEBRASKA CITY – The top-ranked Wahoo Warrior football team took care of business on the road against Nebraska City.
The Warriors rolled to a 70-7 win against an overmatched Pioneer team.
The Warriors got a pair of first quarter touchdowns, one on the ground and one through the air.
Senior running back Trevin Luben got the Warriors on the board with an 18-yard run with 6:32 remaining in the first quarter. Senior kicker Jesus Zaragoza added the PAT.
The Warriors turned to the passing game for their second score. Senior Thomas Waido found a streaking Luke Partridge for a 28-yard score with 1:10 remaining in the opening quarter.
Wahoo led 14-0 after one quarter.
Luben added two second quarter rushing touchdowns (4, 61) and Waido connected with senior fullback Peyten Walling on a 30-yard scoring pass. It was Walling’s third TD reception of the season.
Nebraska City’s lone score came after a Wahoo fumble resulting in a 1-yard TD run with 2:14 remaining in the first half.
Luben got the lead to 42-7 after returning the second half kickoff 82 yards for a score. It was his second special team score of the season.
Reserve I-back Collin Ludvik made the score 49-7 when he scored from a yard out with 8:06 remaining in the third quarter.
Reserves played the entire fourth quarter and the Warriors still added 21 points.
Rolando Sotelo (9), Curtis Swahn (7) and Brandon Hasenkamp (1) all added fourth quarter touchdown runs.
Wahoo rushed for 284 yards on just 31 carries and were led by Ludvik who finished with 127 on just seven carries. Luben added 114 more on 12 carries.
Waido was efficient through the air connecting on 10-of-111 for 106 yards and two scores.
Walling and Partridge each caught three balls.
The Wahoo defense stifled the Pioneer offense the entire night allowing just 100 total yards, including 22 yards rushing.
The Warriors forced two turnovers, both fumbles, recovered by Trent Hallowell and Gunnar Vanek.
Seniors Brandon Swahn (2), Logan Brabec and junior Tate Nelson each recorded sacks.
Linebackers Kole Bordovsky (14) and Grant Kolterman (10) each finished in double-figure tackles.
It’s homecoming week in Wahoo and the Warriors will host to Aurora Friday night at home. Kickoff at 7 p.m.
