LINCOLN – The Wahoo cross country teams appear to have hit their stride at the right time.
The Warrior teams turned in outstanding performances all the way around at the annual Lincoln Lutheran Invitational held at Pioneers Park on Oct. 3.
The boys team won their first meet of the season on a crisp fall afternoon in the Capital City.
Wahoo scored a season-low 26 points while beating second place finisher Lincoln Christian by 27 points.
All five Warriors who were scored at the meet
medaled, including senior Grant Crockett who crossed the finish line first with a time of 17:58.
It was Crockett’s first meet win of the season.
Sophomores Josh Graber and Michael Robinson also finished in the top 10 at the meet. Graber finished third with a time of 18:36. Robinson finished tenth at the meet after crossing the finish line with a time of 19:13.
Sophomore Carson Reynolds and freshman Garrett Grandgenett also medaled, finishing 12th and 15th in Lincoln.
The Wahoo girls team finished runner-up in Lincoln after scoring 37 team points. Lincoln Christian won the
meet with 27 team points.
Senior Zoe Christenson captured her third individual title of the season after completing the 5K course with a time of 21:12. Her time was more than a minute faster than second-place finisher Amanda Meers of Lincoln Christian.
Sophomore Hannah Jorgensen and freshman Marke Zeleny also medaled at the meet after crossing the finish line with a time of 23:38, good enough for 14th place. Zeleny finished 15th after crossing the finish line with a time of 23:41.
Other Warriors who were scored at the meet included freshman Megan Robinson (16, 23:28) and freshman Esmeralda Perez (26, 25:23).
