OMAHA – It had been four years since both the boys and girls cross country teams at Wahoo High School qualified as teams for the Nebraska State Cross Country Championship.
That short streak ended on Thursday when both teams were able to punch their ticket to the Oct. 25 State Cross Country Championships with tremendous performances at the Class C-1 district meet at Boys Town High School.
“I can’t say enough about how hard these kids fought today to make it to the state meet,” said Wahoo Coach Karla Curran. “They knew going in who they had to beat and they went out there and did it. I couldn’t be more proud.”
The boys’ team finished runner-up at the meet after scoring 60 points on the strength of a pair of top ten performances.
Warrior senior Grant Crockett led the way with a third-place finish in Omaha. He completed the course in 17:32.
Sophomore Josh Graber also finished in the top ten for Wahoo, ending up in eighth place with a time of 18:01.
Four additional Warrior runners also finished in the top 30.
Sophomore Michael Robinson finished 20th at the district meet after crossing the finish line with a time of 18:39.
Sophomore Carson Reynolds (25), senior Jerstan Zeleny (28) and freshman Garrett Grandgenett (29) also ran well for Wahoo in Omaha.
The girls’ team punched their ticket to Kearney with a third-place finish as a team in Omaha.
Wahoo scored 60 team points and were led by a runner-up finish from senior Zoe Christenson. She crossed the finish line with a time of 20:17, just five seconds behind meet winner Danie Parriott of Conestoga.
Warrior freshman Marke Zeleny just missed out on earning a medal after finishing 19 with a time of 22:41.
Other Warrior varsity competitors included Megan Robinson (22, 22:48), sophomore Hannah Jorgenson (25, 23:32), freshman Esmeralda Perez (30, 24:08) and freshman Samantha Sutton (40, 26:29)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.