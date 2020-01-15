COLUMBUS – The Wahoo Warriors were on the road three times last week starting with a dual against Nebraska City on Jan. 7.
The Warriors won six out of the ten matches but still lost the dual 45-31 due to open weight classes.
Warriors Malachi Bordovsky (120), Sebastian Lausterer (132), Peyten Walling (152) and Kole Bordovsky (195) all won their matches by pinfall.
Trey Shanahan (160) and Gavin Pokorny (170) won their matches by decision.
The Warriors returned to action on Friday when they traveled to Columbus High School to take part in the annual Norm Manstedt Invitational for the first of two days of wrestling.
The Warriors finished seventh at the meet after scoring 103 team points. Lincoln East emerged as champion after scoring 287.5 team points.
Malachi Bordovsky scored 23 team points at the meet while finishing runner-up. The Wahoo sophomore finished 5-1 with his lone loss coming at the hands of Cole Toline of Lincoln East in the 120-pound match for first place. Bordovsky’s record stands at 22-6 on the season.
Walling scored 25 points for the Warriors and ended up third while wrestling at 152.
Walling earned seven wins over the two days, including a first period pinfall over Drake Janssen of Valentine in the 152-pound match for third place. He improved his record to 16-4 on the season.
Shanahan finished with a record of 5-1 in Columbus while moving his season record to 22-3. Shanahan earned a third place finish after scoring a major decision over Dominic Fate of Omaha Creighton Prep in the 160-pound third-place match up.
Kole Bordovsky ended up third in Columbus and scored 19 points after finishing the two days with a record of 6-2.
Bordovsky improved to 19-2 on the season after scoring a 10-8 sudden victory over James Escamilla of David City in the 195-pound match for third place.
Sebastian Lausterer finished fourth in Columbus and moved his season record to 20-8 after posting a record of 4-2. Lausterer was defeated in the 126-pound match for third place by Case Jurgens of Lincoln East.
