ADAMS – The Wahoo softball team played four times last week and finished with a record of 2-2.
The Warriors started the season with a 6-2 win over Capitol Conference rival Raymond Central in Valparaiso on Aug. 22.
The Warriors scored four runs in the top of the third and got a strong pitching performance from senior Morgan Oden, leading to the four-run win.
Wahoo finished with 11 base hits and played error-free in the field behind Oden.
Warriors Kharissa Eddie, Asia Henderson and Alicia Iversen all finished with two base hits to power the Wahoo offense.
Tessa Gatewood drove in a pair of runs for the Warriors.
Oden worked seven innings, allowed just four hits and two runs and struck out seven.
Two days later, the Warriors returned to the diamond to take part in the annual Freeman tournament in Adams on Saturday.
The Warriors started the tournament with a difficult 4-3 setback at the hands of the Seward Bluejays.
Wahoo led 2-1 before the Bluejays pushed across three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take the lead for good.
Oden and Gatewood led the nine-hit Wahoo attack with two knocks apiece.
Eddie and Katelyn Urban each drove in runs for Wahoo.
Oden took the loss despite allowing just six hits and four runs in her six innings of work.
After another setback at the hands of host Freeman (4-2), Wahoo was able to get back on track with their second win of the season over Raymond Central.
The Warriors broke open a 3-3 tie with three runs in the bottom of the fifth and three more in the bottom of the sixth to pull away for the 9-3 victory.
Iversen had a big game at the plate for Wahoo, driving in three uns.
Urban and Henderson came through with three hits apiece.
Oden earned her second win of the season while working seven solid innings. She allowed just five hits and three runs while striking out three.
The Warriors were supposed to compete at the Cross County Triangular on Monday night, but rain forced tournament organizers to move the game to Tuesday.
The Warriors will return home on Sept. 3 when they play host to the Beatrice Orangemen.
Results will appear in next week’s newspaper.
