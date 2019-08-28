WAHOO – The two-time defending state champs have their eyes on a third heading into the 2019 season.
Coach Trish Larson and the Warriors will begin the quest for a three-peat on Thursday night when they welcome Norris and Aurora to Wahoo for a triangular at Wahoo High School.
Larson and the Warriors have lost just four times in their last 73
games and raised the Class C-1 trophy for a second consecutive time in 2018 with a five-set win over Lincoln Lutheran.
Larson will have to replace two all-staters off of last year’s title team. Elly Larson (Wayne State) and Kyla Swanson (Illinois) graduated after having monster seasons a year ago.
The good news is the cupboard is far from bare.
“We have a lot of experience coming back from last year. They are a competitive group of girls who are
focused and willing to work hard to accomplish our goal,” said Larson who enters her 15th season on the Warrior sideline.
USC commit Elle Glock returns to set for a second consecutive season and sophomore Mya Larson is also back after an eye-popping freshman campaign.
Glock, 6-1, handed out a school-record 1,133 set assists as a sophomore last season and with her height and athleticism is also effective in the block game. She had 41 ace blocks and was a 95 percent server.
Larson proved too much to handle along the front row during a dominating freshman season which saw her pile up a team-best 438 kills, a new school record for attacks in a season. She also added 44 ace serves and a team-best 392 digs.
Junior Kelsie Sears will be asked to take on a larger role in 2019. Sears hammered 91 kills and added nine blocks last season and figures to more than double those numbers in 2019.
Senior Kendal Brigham returns this season after starting at libero in 2018. She finished second on the team with 342 digs. She also served at 92 percent and added 33 aces.
Senior middle Lillie Mann also played a lot last season for the state champs and finished with 61 kills and 20 blocks.
Junior Lauren Kavan was expected to start this season, but she will have surgery in September to repair an ACL tear and will miss the entire season.
Kavan’s absence may open up increased playing time for a pair of sophomores – Josie Sutton and Taylor Luben. Both players saw limited action a season ago.
