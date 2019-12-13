AURORA – The seventh-ranked Wahoo Warriors opened the season with an impressive 76-59 win over Class B sixth-ranked Bennington at Wahoo High School on Dec. 5.
The game was played a frenetic and often times mistake filled pace which saw the Warriors lead 18-14 after one quarter and 36-26 at the half.
Wahoo used a 9-0 run late in the first half to build the 10-point advantage.
Wahoo opened the third quarter on an 8-0 run and pushed the lead to 44-26.
Senior guard Trey Scheef brought the Wahoo crowd to their feet with a corner “3” at the end of the third quarter pushing the Wahoo advantage to 61-39.
Bennington would not pose a serious threat the rest of the way and the Class B Warriors were able to open the season with a big home win.
“That was a great way to start the season. Bennington always has a tough team and with the limited practice time due to State Football, I thought we played really well,” said Wahoo Coach Kevin Scheef.
Scheef led Wahoo with a career-high 27 points on 10-of-19 shooting from the floor.
6’4” senior Thomas Waido added 18 points and eight rebounds.
Junior Triston Keeney (Fremont High transfer) filled up the stat sheet in his first game in a Wahoo uniform finishing with six points 10 rebounds, five steals and five assists.
Wahoo outrebounded the Badgers 36-25 and forced 25 Bennington turnovers.
Wahoo returned to the floor on Friday night when they traveled to take on the Aurora Huskies.
The Warriors got off to a slow start out west, but rebounded over the final three quarters to pull out the 48-29 road win.
Wahoo trailed 9-7 after one quarter, but outscored the Huskies 39-20 the rest of the way.
Wahoo led 17-14 with seconds remaining in the first half when they got a boost from senior guard Gerardo Madrid who sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to push the Wahoo lead to 20-14.
Aurora scored to make it 20-16, then the Warriors went on a 7-0 run to take control of the game.
A Keeney bucket, followed by two free throws and a 3-pointer from Scheef gave the Warriors some breathing room at 27-16.
The Warriors would go on another 8-2 run to push the lead to 35-18, with seven of those points coming from Waido, and a free throw from Trevor Kasischke.
“This was a game that was really good for us. Aurora was incredibly patient. That is not how we want to play, but I thought we showed great poise and found a way to win a very slow, grind it out type of game.” Said Coach Kevin Scheef
Scheef led Wahoo with 15 points while Waido added 13 points to go along with a game-high seven steals.
Keeney finished with 10 points and Kasischke led the Warriors with six boards.
Wahoo committed just 10 turnovers while turning over the Huskies 20 times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.