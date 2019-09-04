WAHOO – The top-ranked and two-time defending Class C-1 state champ Wahoo Warriors finished 1-1 at a season opening home triangular against Aurora and Norris on Aug. 29.
The Warriors were in complete control in the first match of the night against Aurora winning in straight sets 25-15 and 25-16.
Returning all-stater Mya Larson led all players with 20 kills and hit .457 against the Huskies.
Junior Kelsie Sears added nine kills and hit .278.
Junior Elle Glock handed out 24 set assists.
Senior Kendal Brigham led Wahoo from behind the service line with 14 points and four aces. She also led the team with 12 digs defensively.
The nightcap was a thrilling two-setter that could have gone either way. Norris was able to secure the narrow 27-25, 27-25 win.
The Titans did their best to slow down Larson. The Wahoo sophomore finished with a team best 16 kills, but hit just .192.
Errors behind the service line, slowed the Warrior momentum all night. Wahoo converted on just 76 percent of their serve attempts.
Brigham led Wahoo with 15 digs and she teamed with Sears to lead the team in serve receive.
(0) comments
