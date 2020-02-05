ARLINGTON – The seventh-ranked Wahoo Warrior boys basketball team rolled to a 69-22 home win over Syracuse in the opening round of the Capitol Conference Tournament on Jan. 28.
The Warriors led 19-7 after one quarter, 40-11 at the half and 59-16 going into the fourth quarter while going on to the 47-point win.
“Considering we were missing three of our top 8 guys with illness, I was pretty happy with how we responded. We were not real smooth early, but it got better in the second and third quarters,” said Wahoo Coach Kevin Scheef.
Wahoo forced 23 Rocket turnovers, while committing just eight of their own.
Wahoo shot 51 percent from the field while Syracuse was able to convert on just 27 percent from the floor.
Senior Trey Scheef led Wahoo with 22 points on 9-11 shooting from the field.
Senior Thomas Waido added 11 points on 4-5 shooting, six boards, five steals, and four assists.
Junior Trevor Kasischke added nine points, while senior Gerardo Madrid and junior Micah Sears added eight points each.
The win over the Rockets moved the Warriors into the semifinals where they met up the Platteview Trojans on Jan. 31 at home.
The game was close throughout a competitive first half, but the Warriors were able to pull away over the final 16 minutes to win 77-54.
The game was tied at 17 after one quarter, but the home team was able to open up an eight-point halftime lead behind 11 second quarter points from junior Triston Keeney.
Wahoo scored six straight points to open the third quarter to extend their lead to 45-31.
Wahoo opened up a 65-44 lead after three quarters and were not threatened the rest of the way.
“This was a game I was really worried about. They played us really tough two weeks ago, and have some really good shooters. I was really pleased with how we played, considering all the illnesses we had this week. I thought our press gave them a lot of trouble in the third quarter, when we were really able to extend the lead,” said Scheef.
Trey Scheef led four Warriors in double figures with 16 points, to go with seven boards, and six assists.
Keeney added 15 points, six rebounds and four steals.
Kasischke made all four of his 3-pointers and added 15 points.
Senior Braden Harris scored 11 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out five assists.
Wahoo made 11 3-pointers and shot 54 percent from the field.
The win put the Warriors into Capitol Conference Championship against Ashland-Greenwood in Arlington on Feb. 1.
The Warriors led by as many as 21 points in the first half, survived a run by the Jays and then pulled away for the 72-52 victory.
Wahoo led 36-15 in the second quarter before settling on a 41-32 halftime advantage.
AGHS cut the Warrior lead to 41-39 early in the third quarter, but a 15-0 run by the Warriors allowed Wahoo to take a 56-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
AGHS would get as close as 11 before the Warriors closed them out.
“When Ashland cut our 21 point lead to two, it would have been easy to fall apart and fold. Our kids did not do that. They kept battling and were able to make a run of their own. During that run, we had multiple kids step up and make plays, which has been a quality of this team,” added Scheef.
Waido led the Warriors in scoring column with 16 to go along with six rebounds.
Scheef finished with 14 points and five assists.
Kasischke contributed 11 points and seven boards.
Senior Gerardo Madrid filled up the stat sheet with six points, six boards and four steals.
The three conference tourney wins moved Wahoo’s record to 15-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.