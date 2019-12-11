WAHOO – The Wahoo Warrior girls basketball team opened the season by splitting a pair of games last week against Bennington and Aurora.
The opening game of the season against Bennington was a tale of two halves.
Wahoo scored 40 points in the opening half and led 40-37
Wahoo was outscored 31-13 in the second half and were downed 68-53 by the Badgers.
“We had a tremendous first half, but then Bennington switched to a zone in the second half and it really slowed us down offensively,” said Wahoo Coach Linda Walker.
Wahoo shot 35 percent from the field, finished 13-of-17 from the free throw line and made 4-of-22 from behind the 3-point line.
Senior Kendal Brigham led the Warriors with 18 points and led Wahoo with five steals.
Freshman Autumn Iversen and sophomore Taylor Luben also scored in double-figures for Wahoo finishing with 11 and 10 points respectively. Luben added four steals and Iversen pulled down five rebounds.
The Warriors were able to get back on track less than 24 hours later when they were able to pull out a 40-37 win over the Aurora Huskies.
Wahoo led 23-17 at the half, but the home team closed to within 30-29 going into the fourth quarter.
Tough man-to-man defense and converting at the line turned out to be the difference for Wahoo.
“Our man-to-man defense, focus on details and finishing at the line allowed us to get the win,” Walker added.
Five different players hit 3-pointers for Wahoo and the team finished 6-of-14 from behind the line.
Brigham scored 12 points and added three rebounds.
Junior Kharissa Eddie added eight points and junior Kelsie Sears added six points, four assists and four rebounds.
Wahoo was outrebounded 21-18, but was able to forced 14 Husky miscues.
