WAHOO – The Wahoo holiday tournament got off to a rough start for the undefeated sixth-ranked Wahoo Warriors.
The tenth-ranked Lexington Minutemen blitzed the Warriors and won by a score of 78-64 in the opening round of the holiday tournament played at Bishop Neumann High School on Dec. 27.
Lexington jumped on the
Warriors from the start and
led 17-6 after one quarter and 39-29 at the half.
The Warriors trailed by 18 in the second quarter, but a 10-2 run late in the first half, sparked by a pair of Braden Harris 3-pointers and two baskets from senior Thomas Waido got Wahoo to within 10 points.
The Minutemen scored the first eight points of the third quarter and the Warriors were not heard from again.
“It was a very disappointing night. We got out worked in all phases of the game.
Give Lexington a lot of credit. They played much harder than we did and were much tougher,” said Coach Kevin Scheef.
Wahoo made nine 3-pointers, but shot just 32.4 percent from the field. They were able to convert on all 13 of their free throw attempts.
Harris sank five 3-pointers, finishing with a career-high 19 points to lead hte Warriors in the scoring.
Senior Trey Scheef added 14 points with many of his points coming from the free
throw line (8-8).
Waido finished with 12 points and five rebounds.
Wahoo returned to the floor on Saturday afternoon looking to right the ship against Class B Seward.
Wahoo came out as the aggressor and overwhelmed the Bluejays, winning 72-44.
Wahoo led 20-2 after six minutes and kept their foot on the gas pedal for the remainder of the game.
Seward would cut the lead to 20-10 early in the second quarter, but the Warriors responded with a 12-0 run.
The Warriors would lead 39-20 at half and 61-34 at the end of three.
“I thought we came out with really good focus and intensity. We played with a little bit of an edge, which we needed after getting kicked around the night before. Thomas and Trey were really good for us. Braden Harris had a good weekend, and Owen Hancock gave us a real lift on the glass,” added Scheef.
Scheef led the Warriors with 20 points on 4-9 shooting from behind the arc, to go with six steals.
Waido added 19 points on 8-13 shooting from the floor and four steals.
Harris added 13 points on 6-10 shooting from the floor.
Sophomore Triston Keeney had a game high seven assists.
Freshman Owen Hancock had a game high eight rebounds.
Wahoo shot 43 percent and forced 33 turnovers.
The split moved the Warrior record to 6-1 on the season.
