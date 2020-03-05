LINCOLN - The Wahoo Warrior girls basketball team fell to the fourth-seeded St. Paul Wildcats 41-38 in the opening round of the Class C-1 state tournament on Thursday morning.
The loss ended the Warriors season with a record of 18-8.
"I am really proud of this team. Kendal was the only one of our top nine back from last season and I thought our young team really accomplished a lot," said Wahoo Coach Linda Walker.
Senior Kendal Brigham led Wahoo with 14 points.
Wahoo was able to take an 18-17 lead into the locker room on the strength of a pair of 3-point plays to end the first and second quarters.
Brigham came up with a steal and turned it into a conventional 3-point play to end the first quarter and teammate Kharissa Eddie sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the second quarter.
The Warriors trailed 28-26 going into the fourth quarter, but rallied numerous times to give themselves a chance to win the game.
Five fourth quarter points from Brigham and freshman Autumn Iversen kept the Warriors in the lead or close over the final eight minutes.
Wahoo trailed by three points with 20 seconds left and set up a play for Brigham to get up a game tying 3-pointer, but her attempt bounced off the back of the rim with four seconds remaining.
"We just couldn't get the ball to go in the hole today. We normally connect on a lot of those, but today we just couldn't get them to go," Walker added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.