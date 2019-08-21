WAHOO – A veteran Wahoo softball team won 18 games last season against just 11 losses. It was the school’s first winning season since the 2014 season, when they posted a 20-16 record.
Since winning the 2013 Class C state championship the Warriors have a record of 79-74 over the past five seasons.
Veteran Coach Trina Christen enters her 15th season as head coach with nearly 300 wins and three state championships to her credit and she is determined to get her team back into the Class C championship mix.
She has a challenge ahead of her this season. Eight starters from last season’s 18-win team are gone.
“We are excited to get going and see who is going to fill those starting spots. After a couple of camps this summer we are optimistic and look to be competitive within the tough schedule we play,” said Christen.
The Warriors will need to find a pitcher and catcher in 2019, but they have their center fielder.
Junior Alyssa Luedtke started every game as a sophomore a year ago and turned into a solid all-around player.
She hit .337 and led the team in stolen bases. Her speed allowed her to cover a lot of ground defensively and that combined with her strong arm, saved a bunch of runs for Wahoo last season.
No other starters return, but five players did earn varsity letters a season ago.
Senior Paige Peterson didn’t get any at bats, but did sub in as a defensive replacement a season ago. She is expected to start at shortstop.
Junior Kharissa Eddie hit .348 and drove in four runs in limited action in 2018, but is expected to start alongside Luedtke in one of the corner outfield spots and will hit somewhere in the middle of the order.
Senior Morgan Oden and juniors Tessa Gatewood and Aja Henderson also lettered a season ago for the Warriors.
Oden is the only player on the roster to pitch in a varsity game. She is the front runner to start the season opener against Raymond Central on Thursday night.
Gatewood is expected to start at first base and Henderson is expected to start in the outfield.
The Warriors first home game will be on September 3 against Beatrice.
