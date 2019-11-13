LINCOLN – Sixteen hours after seeing their dreams of winning a third straight state championship dashed, the Wahoo Warriors returned to the court for a third-place match against Broken Bow at Lincoln East High School.
The Warriors showed their character by rallying for the 25-21, 16-25, 25-18 and 25-16 win over the Indians early Saturday morning.
Wahoo finished with 48 kills and hit .213 against the Indians.
Larson led the way with 23, while Sears and Mann came through with 11 and eight respectively.
Larson finished her sophomore season with 610 kills, giving her 1,048 in her two seasons of varsity volleyball. Sears finished second on the team with 252 kills, bringing her career total to 362.
Wahoo missed on nine of their 90 serves, but were able to record five aces. Junior Elle Glock led the way from behind the service line with 14 points.
Mann and Larson were strong at the net defensively finishing with a combined six blocks.
Brigham led the Warriors with 18 digs along the back row while Larson (16), sophomore Taylor Luben (15) and Sears (14) also played well defensively. Brigham finished her senior season with 367 digs, second only to Sears who finished with a team-best 383.
Glock dished out 36 set assists to her teammates along the front row and finished her junior year with 1,016 set assists, giving her 2,183 for her career.
Sears led the team in serve receive.
The win ended the Warrior season with a record of 30-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.