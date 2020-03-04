WAHOO – The seventh-ranked Wahoo Warriors secured their fourth consecutive state tournament berth with a 70-55 victory over the Platteview Trojans on Feb 29 in Wahoo.
The trip to state will be the seventh in the last eight years for veteran Coach Kevin Scheef and the Warriors.
The Warriors sprinted out to a 10-0 lead after the opening two minutes, but the visiting Trojans were able to weather the storm, and trailed 18-11 after eight minutes.
The second quarter proved to be a stalemate as the Warriors were able to outscore Platteview 12-11.
Like they did to start the game, the Warriors got off to a fast start in the third quarter and quickly extended their lead to 36-23. Platteview responded with their own 7-0 run to get within six points.
Wahoo led 37-31 when senior Gerardo Madrid and junior Trevor Kasischke hit back-to-back 3-pointers to push the lead to 43-31.
Platteview got a boost when they were able to connect on a 40-foot 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter.
Wahoo led 45-39 going into the fourth quarter.
Platteview was hanging around, down 49-44 before another 3-pointer from Madrid and two more free throws from junior Trey Scheef got the lead back to 10 at 54-44.
Platteview got to within four points and five points late in the game, before a 3-point play from junior Triston Keeney and a lay up from Thomas Waido gave the Warriors a 10-point lead with a minute remaining.
“This was a great win for our kids. It is always tough to beat a good team three times in a season. Our kids competed really hard today. Platteview kept answering every run we made, but we persevered and found a way to get it done. It was a great team win. Trevor Kasischke was sick for two days, but was really tough today and played a great game,” said Wahoo Coach Kevin Scheef.
Kasischke led the Warriors with 15 points, seven boards, and four steals.
Waido had a double-double with 14 points and 10 boards, to go with four assists.
Scheef added 14 points on the strength of a 10-for-10 performance at the free throw line.
Keeney had eight points, five boards, five steals, and six assists.
Wahoo outrebounded the Trojans 35-21 and made 23-of-28 from the line.
