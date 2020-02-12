ARLINGTON – The Wahoo girls basketball team played three times last week starting with a 52-42 loss on the road at the hands of the Syracuse Rockets on Feb. 3.
The Warriors trailed 24-17 at the half and despite a second half rally came up short by 10 points.
The difference in the game came at the free throw line where Syracuse converted on 17-of-20 while The Warriors attempted just nine and made just three.
“We started to close the gap a little bit in the third quarter, but critical turnovers allowed the Rockets to maintain their edge,” said Wahoo Coach Linda Walker.
Wahoo got as close as six points when junior Kelsie Sears sank a 3-pointer with two minutes remaining, but that is as close as the Warriors would get.
Senior Kendal Brigham led Wahoo with 12 points. Sears added 10 more.
Freshman Autumn Iversen scored nine points and led Wahoo with four rebounds.
Junior Toni Greenfield led Wahoo with four assists.
The Warriors got back into the win column 24 hours later when they were able to score a 57-42 victory over Aquinas Catholic in David City.
Playing their fourth game in six days, the Warriors got off to a great start and led Aquinas 33-18 at the half.
Wahoo sank four 3-pointers in the first half and shot 59 percent over the opening 16 minutes of the game.
Wahoo was able to maintain their 15-point lead throughout the second half.
Wahoo shot 51 percent from the field and finished with just eight turnovers against the Monarchs.
Brigham led all scorers with 24 points.
Greenfield scored eight points and grabbed three rebounds.
Junior Kharissa Eddie added eight points and three rebounds before fouling out.
Junior Kelsie Sears filled up the stat sheet, finishing with six points, six rebounds and four steals.
After a couple of days off, the Warriors remained on the road to take on conference foe Arlington on Friday night.
The Warriors led 37-26 going into the final quarter and then hung on for a 41-35 victory over the Eagles.
Turnovers led to an early 12-9 lead for the home team.
Steals by Greenfield, junior Alyssa Luedtke and sophomore Taylor Luben disrupted the Eagles progression, and a trio of threes by Brigham and Sears fueled a 13-6 second quarter for the Warriors, helping them build a 22-18 halftime lead.
The Wahoo lead grew to 14 points in the third quarter and the visitors were able to seal the win at the free throw line.
Brigham led Wahoo with 17 points.
Sears added seven points and seven rebounds.
Eddie added seven points and four rebounds.
The 2-1 finish last week moved Wahoo’s record to 14-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.