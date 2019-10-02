WAHOO – The sixth-ranked Wahoo Warrior volleyball team ran their record to 13-2 on the season with three consecutive victories last week.
The week started with a 25-15, 25-17, 25-22 road win against conference foe Ashland-Greenwood on Sept. 24.
Wahoo finished with a season high 49 kills and hit .388 against the Bluejays.
Sophomore Mya Larson had a huge night against the Bluejays finishing with 25 kills.
Senior Lillie Mann added a season-high nine while hitting .444 and junior Kelsie Sears came through with eight more.
Wahoo missed 11 serves, but were bailed out from behind the line by Mann who finished with a season-high four aces while scoring nine points.
Sears led the way defensively with 21 digs. Sophomore Taylor Luben added 18 more.
Sophomore Elle Glock handed out a season-high 38 set assists.
The Warriors had the weekend off before hosting a rare Monday triangular against Douglas County West and Fort Calhoun.
The Warriors opened the night with a 25-14, 27-25, 25-11 win over the Pioneers.
Wahoo hit .413 against Fort Calhoun and were led at the net by Larson who finished with 22 kills.
Sears added six more and Mann came through with five kills.
Wahoo finished with 10 ace serves and converted on 88.2 percent of their serves against the Pioneers.
Sears (14) and Glock (10) led the Warriors in digs.
Glock handed out 33 set assists.
In the second match of the night, the Warriors got off to a great start in set one behind the serving of Sears.
Sears served 16 points in a row to start the opening set and Wahoo cruised to a 25-3 win in the first set against Douglas County West.
The Falcons rebounded to play Wahoo tougher in sets two and three, but ended up losing 23-25 and 18-25.
Sears finished with a career-high nine ace serves against the Falcons and scored 21 points from behind the service line. She also finished with eight kills and eight digs.
Larson also had a strong all-around game finishing with 15 kills and a team-best 13 digs. Larson leads the team with 251 kills.
Glock handed out 28 set assists and also added six kills from her setter’s position. Glock has 410 set assists through 15 matches this season.
The Warriors play in a two-day tournament in Ashland starting on Oct. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.