WAHOO – The seventh-ranked Wahoo Warrior basketball team capped a 22-1 regular season with a convincing 81-46 home win over Class B Blair on Feb. 20.
The Warriors scored 52 points in the first half and rolled to the big 35-point win.
Wahoo scored the first 12 points of the game and never looked back.
The Wahoo lead stretched to 52-22 on a 35-footer at the buzzer from senior Thomas Waido.
Waido and Scheef led Wahoo with 16 points apiece. Waido added seven steals and five assists while Scheef finished 9-9 from the free throw line.
Junior Triston Keeney added 13 points.
Senior Gerardo Madrid finished 3-for-4 from behind the 3-point line.
Junior Trevor Kasischke scored nine points and senior teammate Braden Harris scored six points and pulled down six rebounds.
The Warriors were 11-19 from behind the arc (57.9%), and were 18-20 (90%) from the free throw line.
Wahoo forced 20 Bear turnovers.
“I thought we played well. We got off to a great start. We shot the ball well, which is due to getting really good ball movement. We played how we wanted to play heading into Sub-District action next week,” said Wahoo Coach Kevin Scheef.
The Warriors opened sub-district action against fifth-ranked Elkhorn Mount Michael on Feb. 25. Results will appear in next week’s Wahoo Newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.