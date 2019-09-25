WAHOO – The top-ranked Wahoo Warrior football team turned in a dominating defensive performance on Friday night while securing a 61-0 win over Platteview on Sept. 20 at Wahoo High School.
The Warrior defense held the Trojans to -41 rushing yards on 23 carries and the visitors completed just two passes for -1 yard.
The Warrior defense even got in on the scoring when junior linebacker Grant Kolterman took the ball from a Trojan ball carrier and sprinted 26 yards for a score with nine seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Wahoo scored 27 points in the first quarter, led 40-0 at the half and tacked on 21 points in the second half, despite playing reserves for the majority of the final 24 minutes.
Senior quarterback Thomas Waido (1) and senior running back Trevin Luben (24, 1_) added rushing touchdowns in the first quarter, allowing the home team to build a four-touchdown lead.
Collin Ludvik scored on a 13-yard run with 8:55 left in the first half and Luben tacked on his third touchdown of the first half when he scored from 16 yards out with 4:48 left in the second quarter.
Touchdown runs from Luben (1), Ludvik (53) and Nathan Mather (14) added 21 points in the second half.
Wahoo rushed for 347 yards on 49 carries and the team finished with a pair of 100-yard rushers.
Luben rushed for 135 yards and four scores on 20 carries.
Ludvik added a career-high 115 more on 13 carries.
Waido finished 6-of-10 through the air for 49 yards.
Senior Luke Partridge caught three balls for 19 yards.
Despite playing a little more than two quarters, Kolterman and fellow linebacker Kole Bordovsky led the team in tackles.
Bordovsky finished with 14 and Kolterman added 11 more.
Senior Brandon Swahn added a sack for the Warriors.
Wahoo will travel to West Point to take on West Point-Beemer on Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.