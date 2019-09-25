WAHOO – The Wahoo softball team had a successful week on the diamond finishing with a record of 3-1 to improve to 10-11 on the year.
The Warriors started the week by sweeping a triangular against Tekamah-Herman and Douglas Country West at Hackberry Park on Sept. 17.
The Warriors scored two runs in the first inning and never looked back while posting a 3-1 win over the Tigers.
Wahoo finished with eight hits and junior Kharissa Eddie finished with two of them.
Warriors Kylee Kenning and Paige Peterson added RBI’s for the home team.
Senior Morgan Oden pitched a great game for Wahoo going the distance for her sixth win of the year. She worked seven innings while scattering eight hits and striking out five.
The Warrior defense played error-free softball behind her.
Wahoo got another great start from Oden against DC West and the hosts were able to notch a 4-2 win against the Falcons.
The game was tied at two going into the bottom of the fifth inning before the Warriors were able to score single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to pull out the victory.
Junior Aja Henderson drove in two runs and Oden helped herself with a run-scoring single.
On the mound, Oden scattered four hits and two runs over six innings to earn her second win of the day.
The Warriors took to the road on Sept. 19 to do battle with Omaha Duchesne.
The game was a seven-inning battle won by Duchesne by a score of 3-2.
Wahoo scored both of their runs in the top of the second inning, but couldn’t scratch out another run the rest of the way.
Oden and freshman Autumn Iversen drove in runs for Wahoo.
Oden remained busy on the mound and took the loss after allowing eight hits and three runs in six innings of work.
The Warriors got back on track with a 7-4 home win over Platteview at Hackberry Park on Sept. 21.
Wahoo led 6-0 after five innings and then held on for the victory.
Kenning had a solid game at the plate for Wahoo finishing with two hits and three RBI.
Eddie added two hits and Peterson drove in two runs.
Oden earned her third win of the week, working all seven innings, striking out seven and allowing seven hits and four runs.
