WAHOO – The eighth-ranked Wahoo Warrior basketball team secured a big home win over the second-ranked Yutan Chieftains on Thursday night at Wahoo High School.
The game came down to the final seconds, with Yutan having a chance to tie the game, but senior Trey Knudsen and junior Brady Timm misfired on a pair of 3-pointers.
The result – a 53-50 win for the Warriors in the first game of the new decade for one of the most storied basketball programs in Nebraska.
Wahoo raced out to a 19-9 lead after one quarter behind six points from senior Trey Scheef and five more from freshman Owen Hancock.
Yutan rallied in the second quarter, limited Wahoo to just five points and closed the gap to 24-23 at the half.
The Chieftains put the Warriors behind the eight ball by opening the third quarter on a 9-2 run to take a 32-26 lead.
After a timeout, the Warriors responded with back-to-back 3-pointers from Scheef and junior Trevor Kasischke which tied the game at 32.
The game remained close through the remainder of the quarter and the Chieftains were able to take a 37-36 lead into the final eight minutes.
Back-to-back 3-point plays from Scheef and senior Braden Harris pushed the Wahoo lead to 44-37 with six minutes left in the game.
Yutan rallied and tied the game at 48 with less than two minutes remaining.
Kasischke sank two free
throws to put Wahoo up 50-48 and following a Yutan miss, senior Thomas Waido rebounded a miss and slammed it home to give Wahoo a 52-48 lead with less than a minute remaining.
With a 52-50 lead, Hancock made 1-of-2 from the line to give Wahoo a 3-point lead.
The Chieftains had the ball
for the final 22 seconds of the game and had two chances to tie it up, but missed a pair of 3-pointers.
“This was a big win for us over a very good Yutan team. When we got down six in the third quarter, we did not panic and made the play that we needed to. Trey and Trevor’s back to back treys to tie it up were huge, as was Trevor’s
two free throws, Thomas’ follow up dunk and Owen’s play down the stretch,” said Coach Kevin Scheef.
Scheef led the Warriors with 18 points on 6-10 shooting from the field.
Kasischke had a game high nine rebounds, to go with seven points.
Hancock had eight points, and Waido added five steals.
