WAHOO – The sixth-ranked Wahoo Warriors earned a pair of wins on back-to-back nights over Wayne and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder to improve to 4-0 on the season.
The Warriors broke open a close game in the second half and then hung on for a 66-59 win over the Wayne Blue Devils on Friday night.
Wahoo led 15-6 after one quarter, but the visitors got to within 27-24 late in the second quarter before senior Thomas Waido hit a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to put the home team up by six points.
Wahoo scored the first seven points of the third quarter and led 51-37 going into the final eight minutes.
The biggest concern for the Warriors came in the disparity on the boards. Wayne outrebounded Wahoo 33-22.
“We really got dominated on the glass, which is a big concern. The fact that we were able to turn them over a lot made up for some of that. Gerardo Madrid had a really nice night offensively, and Triston Keeney and Trevor Kasischke were really good defensively and on the glass,” said Coach Kevin Scheef.
Senior Trey Scheef led Wahoo with 22 points on 9-17 shooting from the field. Madrid scored 13 points on 3-5 shooting from behind the arc.
Waido scored 13 points. Keeney added nine points, eight boards, six steals, and four assists. Kasischke added six boards and four steals.
Wahoo was able to turn the Devils over 25 times while coughing it up just 12 times themselves.
Wahoo returned to the floor less than 24 hours later to play an improved Logan View/Scribner-Snyder squad on Saturday afternoon.
Wahoo got off to a great start, scoring the games first ten points and never trailed while recording the 48-40 victory.
Wahoo led 18-10 after one quarter on the strength of eight first quarter points from Scheef.
The Raiders cut the Wahoo lead to 20-18 late in the second quarter, but a basket from Waido and two free throws from senior Braden Harris afforded Wahoo a six-point halftime lead.
Wahoo led by nine points at the end of the third quarter, but the Raiders had one more run in them.
LVSS cut the Wahoo lead to 39-35 early in the fourth quarter, but Wahoo would build the lead back up to nine before settling on an eight-point win.
“We made some poor decisions with the basketball and got outrebounded again, but it was a good win over a good team, and we will take it. Thomas Waido was really good out top defensively for us today,” said Coach Kevin Scheef.
Waido and Scheef both scored 16 points. Waido was 7-8 from the field, to go with a game high eight steals.
Logan View outrebounded Wahoo 25-18, but had 26 turnovers compared to just 15 for Wahoo.
