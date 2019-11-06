WAHOO – The top-ranked Wahoo Warrior football team took care of business on Friday night at home in the opening round of the Class C-1 playoffs against the Boys Town Cowboys.
Wahoo scored 49 points in the first half and rolled to a 56-0 opening round win, moving to 10-0 on the season.
The Warriors started fast and scored 28 points in the first quarter, taking advantage of a pair of Cowboy turnovers.
“I thought we had a good first quarter. Defensively we played well, we got them off the field quick and the offense executed much better than they did a week ago,” said Wahoo Coach Chad Fox.
Senior running back Trevin Luben got the Warriors on the board first with a 2-yard run with 9:25 left in the first quarter. Senior kicker Jesus Zaragoza added the extra point and the lead was quickly 7-0.
Fox opened up the playbook and went to the air for the next two scores, both coming off the arm of senior QB Thomas Waido.
Waido went 31 yards to senior Luke Partridge and flared one out to senior fullback Peyten Walling leading to an 11-yard score.
Walling scored again, with 48 seconds left in the first quarter when he sprinted 43 yards for a score.
“We were throwing it around maybe a little more than we normally do and had a few more guys carry the football. Just trying to be a little more diversified,” said Fox.
Luben added two more touchdowns in the second quarter (2, 12) and sophomore Colin Ludvik got in on the action scoring from 30 yards out with 2:59 remaining in the first half, pushing the lead to 49-0.
The Warriors were able to maintain the shutout in the second half and scored one final time in the fourth quarter when sophomore Gavin Pokorny scored on a 41-yard run.
Fox was happy with the way his young players performed over the final 24 minutes.
“We are getting better, even our young guys in practice and that is the big thing about qualifying for the playoffs getting those young guys more practice time. When we subbed down the guys came in and were able to maintain the shutout,” said Fox.
Wahoo rushed for 301 yards on 30 carries. Luben and Ludvik combined for 170 yards and four touchdowns on just 20 carries.
Wadio finished a perfect 7-of-7 through the air for 107 yards and two scores. Luben and junior Cooper Hancock each caught two balls.
The Warrior defense allowed just 71 yards rushing and 104 yards passing while forcing four turnovers, two fumbles and two interceptions. The Warriors also blocked a punt leading directly to a score in the first half.
Junior Grant Kolterman led Wahoo with 11 tackles and recovered two fumbles.
Senior Kole Bordovsky added 10 tackles and blocked a punt in the first half.
Hancock finished with four tackles, a forced fumble and an interception from his safety position.
Partridge also picked off a pass defensively.
The Warriors will remain at home in the second round when they play host to Columbus Scotus on Nov. 8. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Wahoo defeated the Shamrocks 49-0 on Oct. 25.
