RAYMOND – The top-ranked Wahoo Warrior football team continued their dominant run through the rest of Class C-1 on Friday night with a 47-0 decimation of the Raymond Central Mustangs.
The story again for the Warriors was the play of their defense.
The Warriors limited the Mustangs to just nine total yards. In six games, the Warriors have allowed just 146 yards rushing (24.3 yards per game).
The Warriors have surrendered just 562 total yards in six games this season.
Wahoo scored 40 of their 47 points in the first two quarters on the strength of a power running game and strong kicking game.
Wahoo senior running back Trevin Luben scored three first half rushing touchdowns, the first one coming on a 2-yard run with 9:32 remaining in the first quarter. Luben has rushed for 883 yards and 17 touchdowns in six games.
He added a 1-yarder and a 21-yarder in the second quarter.
Senior quarterback Thomas Waido threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to senior fullback Peyten Walling with 4:40 left in the first quarter.
After a couple of first quarter drives stalled, Coach Chad Fox called upon senior kicker Jesus Zaragoza to add points. Zaragoza connected on a 30-yard field goal with 1:36 left in the first quarter and then added a 25-yarder with 9:45 remaining in the second quarter.
The final score of the first half came on a dynamic 20-yard run by Walling with 1:42 remaining before halftime.
The only score of the second half came with 8:50 remaining in the third quarter when sophomore Collin Ludvik ran one in from eight yards out.
Wahoo rushed for 294 yards on 35 carries and Luben led the way with 184 yards and three scores on 15 carries.
Ludvik added 64 yards and a score on nine carries. Walling finished with 44 yards on four carries.
Wahoo only attempted 10 passes, completing three for 16 yards.
Senior Kole Bordovsky led the team with 12 tackles. Bordovsky leads the Warriors with 78 tackles this season.
Junior Grant Kolterman added seven tackles a sack and a forced fumble.
Senior Logan Brabec added seven tackles and senior Kalon Cooper finished with six tackles and recovered a fumble.
Senior Callan Phillips added five tackles and a sack.
The 6-0 Warriors will play host to the 5-1 Bishop Neumann Cavaliers on Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.