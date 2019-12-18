WAHOO – The Wahoo Warrior girls basketball team survived a close encounter with conference foe Ashland-Greenwood at home on Dec. 10.
The two teams needed overtime to determine a winner and after the smoke cleared it was the Warriors coming away with the 43-38 win.
Wahoo controlled the first quarter and led 14-6 after eight minutes.
The Warriors struggled to score in the second quarter and went into the locker room leading just 18-13.
Ashland-Greenwood continued to claw their way back into the game in the second half and trailed by just four points heading into the fourth quarter.
Wahoo scored just six points in the fourth quarter and the Jays were able to force overtime.
The Warriors turned to full court man-to-man pressure in the overtime and were able to outscore the Jays 9-4 in the extra frame to pull out their second win of the season.
Senior Kendal Brigham led Wahoo with 12 points to go along with seven rebounds and five assists.
Freshman Autumn Iversen scored a career-high 11 points and added three rebounds and three steals.
Junior guard Toni Greenfield led Wahoo with five steals.
Wahoo shot 33 percent from the field, made just 3-of-18 from behind the 3-point line and converted on 59 percent of their free throws.
The Warriors were outrebounded 36-20, but offset that by forcing 33 Bluejay turnovers.
The Warriors returned to the court for a home contest with the 1-2 Wayne Blue Devils on Dec. 13.
The Warriors and Devils slugged it out for 32 minutes and after the dust settled it was Wayne who escaped town with a 47-44 win.
Wahoo led 14-10 after one quarter and 26-25 at the half.
Wayne scored multiple baskets in transition in the third period and closed the gap to 42-40 going into the fourth quarter.
The two teams combined to score just nine points over the final eight minutes and Wahoo led by a point with two minutes left in the game.
Mistakes and misses on the front ends of 1-and-1’s cost the Warriors a chance to seal the win.
“We had multiple opportunities to seal the win, however turnovers, missed free throws and untimely fouls cost us a chance at winning,” said Walker.
Brigham and junior Kelsie Sears finished in double-figures for Wahoo.
Brigham finished with 12 points and six steals while Sears finished with 11 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Junior Kharissa Eddie led Wahoo with eight rebounds.
Wahoo shot 35 percent from the field and were outrebounded by the Devils 31-26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.