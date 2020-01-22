NEBRASKA CITY – The Wahoo wrestling team started the week with a 48-24 dual win over North Bend Central on the road Jan. 16.
The Warriors finished with a 5-2 record in contested matches at the dual.
Kaleb Broome (145) won by sudden victory, Peyten Walling (152) won by decision, Cooper Hancock (170) won by pinfall, Kole Bordovsky (220) won by pinfall and Griffin Lausterer (132) won by pinfall.
Wahoo returned to action on Saturday when they traveled to Nebraska City to take part in the Rumble in River County dual tournament.
The Warriors finished with a record of 3-2 on the day after scoring wins over Nebraska City JV (50-21), Plattsmouth (38-36) and Elkhorn (51-24).
Sophomore Malachi Bordovsky (120) finished 5-0 in Nebraska City, winning four contested match ups. The five wins moved his record to 27-6 on the season.
Walling also finished 5-0 in Nebraska City, winning four contested match ups. Walling scored two pinfalls, a tech fall and a 3-1 decision. His five wins moved his season mark to 21-4.
Junior Sebastian Lausterer wrestled five times splitting time between 126 and 132 pounds and won four of them. His lone loss came at the hands of undefeated Landon Weidner of Hastings. Lausterer improved his record to 24-9.
Hancock split time between 170 and 182 and finished with a record of 4-1. Three of his wins came via forfeit.
Kole Bordovsky also finished 4-1 in Nebraska City with all four of his wins coming by forfeit. Bordovsky improved his season record to 23-3.
Senior Trey Shanahan wrestled five times while splitting time at 160 and 170 and finished with a record of 3-2. He improved his season record to 25-4.
Freshman Griffin Lausterer wrestled five times and finished with a record of 3-2. Lausterer split time between 126 and 132 pounds improving his season mark to 17-9.
