CEDAR BLUFFS – The Cedar Bluffs girls basketball team wrapped up the regular season with a pair of conference games last week, starting with a road game against Cornerstone Christian on Feb. 11.
The Wildcats built a steady lead throughout the game and was able to score a 49-29 win over the Cougars.
The Wildcats led 25-14 at halftime and stretched their lead to 38-23 after three quarters.
“Our pressure really gave them trouble and we stayed in pressure most of the way. It allowed us to get layups which is way better than running offense,” said Cedar Bluffs Coach Brian Dunker.
Senior Alyssa Classen nearly recoded a triple-double finishing with 17 points, nine rebounds and 10 steals.
Junior Skylar Shanahan scored nine points and led the team with 18 rebounds.
Senior guard Nevaeh Patyk added nine points and three steals.
“Alyssa, Skylar and Nevaeh gave us a huge boost offensively tonight,” added Dunker.
The Wildcats wrapped up the regular season with a home contest against Omaha Brownell-Talbot on Feb. 13.
The Raiders got off to a fast start against the Wildcats, leading 21-11 after one quarter. The ten point lead turned into a 53-35 victory for OBT.
“They did a great job of getting open looks and connecting early. We didn’t do enough to make them uncomfortable shooting the basketball and they took advantage,” said Dunker.
Classen and Patyk led the Wildcats with 12 points apiece against the Raiders.
Patyk led the team with four steals and Shanahan led the way with 13 rebounds.
The Wildcats began sub-district tournament play on Monday night against the Mead Raiders at Logan View High School. Results will appear in next week’s newspaper.
