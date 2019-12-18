LINCOLN – The Cedar Bluffs girls basketball team dropped to 0-2 on the season after dropping a close decision on the road against College View Academy.
The Eagles built a 16-9 lead after one quarter and the Wildcats were fighting an uphill battle the rest of the game. The Wildcats kept it close, but ended up falling 36-32.
The Wildcats cut the lead to 18-16 at the half and remained close throughout the second half, before falling by four.
Junior Skylar Shanahan had a big game for the Wildcats finishing with 10 points, 11 rebounds and five steals.
Seniors Emmy Brown and Nevaeh Patyk and sophomore Elly Campbell all added six points apiece.
Patyk also tied for the team with five steals.
“We faced some adversity early on in the game but our girls showed some resiliency and clawed their way back into the game. Skylar Shanahan’s double-double was huge for us along with Nevaeh Patyk’s five steals,” said Cedar Bluffs Coach Brian Dunker.
The Wildcats returned to the court to host Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on Dec. 12.
The Raiders defeated the Wildcats 57-24, dropping the Wildcat record to 0-3 on the season.
Cedar Bluffs bounced back on the road Dec. 14 and was able to score their first victory, a 43-29 win over Spalding Academy.
The Wildcats took control of the game by outscoring the home team 15-6 in the first quarter and 12-5 in the third quarter.
“Getting our first win was good and will help us moving forward,” said Dunker.
Classen poured in a career-high 22 points to lead the Wildcats in scoring while Patyk added 14 more.
Shanahan was a force inside while leading Cedar Bluffs with 23 rebounds.
