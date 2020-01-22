CEDAR BLUFFS – The Cedar Bluffs boys basketball team earned their second win of the season at home against the Elba Bluejays on Jan. 16.
The game was moved to Thursday to avoid impending inclement weather forecast for Friday across eastern Nebraska.
The Wildcats ended a five game losing streak by downing the Bluejays 48-26 on Thursday night.
The Wildcats led the entire way while scoring a season-high 48 points.
Nine different players scored for the Wildcats and they were led by sophomore Zephan Kluthe and senior Ethan Schutt who each scored nine points.
Senior Grant Pleskac added seven more and senior Chris Vasquez and junior Gabe Anaya added six points apiece.
“We came in with the right approach on Monday for a big week and have continued to get better every day. Tonight was our first chance to show that and I think we did from the opening tip. I was pleased with the starters focus and aggressiveness while they were out there. Then we got our other guys out there and the attention to detail and energy did not drop off much if at all,” said Cedar Bluffs Coach Clay Shepard.
After a day off from school and basketball the Wildcats returned to action for a game in Iowa against Heartland Christian on Saturday afternoon.
Things did not go well for the Wildcats in Iowa and they were defeated by a score of 54-25.
Kluthe led the Wildcats with nine points and six rebounds.
Schutt and Pleskac combined for 12 points and six rebounds.
The loss dropped the Wildcat record to 2-11 on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.