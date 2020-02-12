ST EDWARD – The Cedar Bluffs basketball team improved to 4-14 on the season after a pair of wins on the hardwood last week.
The Wildcats took to the court on Feb. 3 to play the Iowa School for the Deaf in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
The Wildcats were able to secure the narrow 45-41 victory behind a career-high 26 points from senior wing Ethan Schutt. He also finished with a team-best nine rebounds.
“Ethan really shot it well and did some things we have been telling him to do all year at a high level. It was nice to see him take over late and finish things off for us,” said Cedar Bluffs Coach Clayton Shepard.
Senior Grant Pleskac also finished in double-figures with 10 points and added two rebounds, two steals and two assists.
The Wildcats remained on the road on Feb. 7 to do battle with the St. Edward Beavers.
The Wildcats outscored the home team 31-13 in the second half to secure the come-from-behind 49-36 victory.
It was Pleskac this time who had the career night.
He finished with a career-high 27 points and also led the team with five steals. He made 6-of-16 from the field and 11-of-15 from the free throw line against the Beavers.
Schutt added seven points, 12 rebounds and four steals.
“Our defense really led the way. We were causing turnovers in the first half, but they were shooting a little bit better than we thought they would, while we were not shooting very well,” said Shepard.
