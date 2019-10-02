LOUISVILLE – The Cedar Bluffs volleyball team improved to 8-4 on the season after playing in a pair of home triangular’s and a tournament last week.
The week started with a pair of wins over Heartland Christian and Elba at Cedar Bluffs High School on Sept. 23.
The Wildcats defeated the team from Iowa in straight sets 25-14 and 25-17.
Cedar Bluffs breezed past Elba 25-17 and 25-3.
Three nights later, the Wildcats remained at home to play Pender and Howells-Dodge.
The Wildcats needed just two sets to down Pender by scores of 25-17 and 25-19.
Senior Alyssa Classen and junior Skyler Shanahan led the attack with six kills apiece. Chris Kotschwar and Kalley Sukstorf added three apiece.
Shanahan led the team with eight digs while senior Faith Hansen added six more.
Hansen added 15 set assists.
The Wildcats were defeated by Howells-Dodge in straight sets by scores of 16-25 and 17-25.
Classen and Sukstorf combined for seven of the 10 Wildcat kills against the Jaguars.
Hansen and Sukstorf combined for 12 digs to lead the way defensively.
Hansen finished with nine set assists.
On Saturday, the Wildcats returned to action against some good teams at the Louisville Invitational.
The Wildcats lost to Auburn 20-25 and 17-25 and were defeated by Douglas County West by scores of 11-25 and 18-25.
Cedar Bluffs was able to win a three-setter against Weeping Water, winning by scores of 16-25, 25-19 and 25-9.
Individual statistics were not available at press time.
