LINCOLN – The Cedar Bluffs volleyball team finished up the regular season by competing in the Frontier Conference Tournament.
The tournament started with a pair of contests against Boys Town and Omaha Christian Academy at Cedar Bluffs High School on Oct. 21.
The Wildcats defeated Boys Town in straight sets, winning by scores of 25-12, 25-14 and 25-9.
The Wildcats were able to control the match from behind the service line while tying a season-high with 15 ace serves.
Junior Kalley Sukstorf was the catalyst with a career-high nine.
Senior Alyssa Classen led the Wildcats at the net offensively finishing with 10 kills. Junior Skylar Shanahan added five more against the Cowboy defense.
Senior setter Faith Hansen handed out 22 set assists for CB.
Sukstorf led the defense with 14 digs while teammate Madi Griffis came through with 11 more.
The win put the Wildcats into the tournament semifinals where they squared off against Omaha Christian Academy.
The Wildcats breezed to a straight set win over the Eagles winning by scores of 25-12, 25-16 and 25-18.
Shanahan paced the Wildcats from behind the service line, leading the way with four ace serves and 11 points scored. Sukstorf added three ace serves against OCA.
The Wildcats hammered out 35 kills against the Eagles and it was Shanahan leading the way with 12. Classen came through with 11 more and sophomore Elly Campbell came through with seven more.
Hansen tied a season-high with 31 set assists.
Griffis and Shanahan led the Wildcats defensively with 10 digs apiece.
The win vaulted the Wildcats into the tournament championship game in Lincoln on Oct. 24 in Lincoln against Omaha Brownell-Talbot.
The Wildcats were defeated in the conference championship match by scores of 18-25, 16-25 and 20-25.
The loss to the Raiders snapped an eight-match win streak for the Wildcats and dropped their season record to 20-8.
Cedar Bluffs was limited to just 13 kills in the three set match and were led by Classen (5).
Sukstorf and Shanahan combined to lead the way defensively with 10 and nine digs respectively.
The Wildcats began postseason play in West Point on Oct. 28. Scores and summaries will appear in next week’s Wahoo Newspaper.
