LINCOLN – The Cedar Bluffs girls basketball team wrapped up the Frontier Conference Basketball Tournament with a pair of wins, including a convincing 56-27 victory over Cornerstone Christian in Lincoln on Jan. 28.
The win improved the Wildcat record to 8-9 on the season.
Junior Skylar Shanahan scored a career-high 17 points and pulled down 12 rebounds while leading the Wildcats to the 29-point victory.
Senior Alyssa Classen poured in 22 points and added 11 rebounds, four steals and three blocked shots.
Senior point guard Nevaeh Patyk added eight points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals.
Senior Emmy Brown came through with seven points 10 rebounds and three steals.
After downing the Cougars the Wildcats got another chance at Whiting, Iowa in a second conference consolation match up on Feb 1.
The game was close throughout until the Wildcats were able to pull away in the fourth quarter for the 55-45 victory. Cedar Bluffs outscored Whiting 19-10 over the final eight minutes to secure the win.
“It was a great team win for us and it was probably one of our most complete games with four starters scoring in double figures. Emmy Brown, Nevaeh Patyk, Skylar Shanahan, and Alyssa Classen really were ready to attack offensively and they found success by being aggressive. I am proud of the grit and toughness of our team. They really play hard and are showing tremendous growth as we enter the final part of the season,” Dunker added.
The Wildcats traveled to Council Bluffs to take on the Iowa School for the Deaf on Monday night. Results will appear in next week’s newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.