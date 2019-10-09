CEDAR BLUFFS – The Cedar Bluffs Wildcat volleyball team improved to 10-4 on the season with home wins over Boys Town and Emerson-Hubbard last week.
The Wildcats downed the Cowboys in three sets 25-14, 25-10 and 25-15.
Junior Kalley Sukstorf had a great all-around game for the Wildcats against Boys Town finishing with five ace serves, five kills and nine digs.
Sophomore Elly Campbell and played well for the home team, finishing with nine kills.
Junior Skylar Shanahan led the Wildcats with 10 kills against Boys Town. She also added nine digs defensively.
Freshman Grace Cozad and senior Nevaeh Patyk added seven digs apiece defensively.
The Wildcats returned to the floor to play Emerson-Hubbard at home on Saturday afternoon.
The Wildcats got their tenth win of the season, defeating the Pirates in straight sets 25-15, 25-10, 25-11.
Sukstorf led the team with five ace serves while teammate Monica Johnson came through with four more.
Classen led the team with nine kills. Shanahan added six more.
Senior Faith Hansen handed out 18 set assists.
