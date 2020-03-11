LINCOLN – The Wahoo girls’ basketball teams improbable state tournament run came to an end in the opening round against St. Paul at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on March 5. The fifth-seeded Warriors were defeated 41-38 by the fourth-seeded Wildcats.
The game was close the entire way with neither team leading by more than four points the entire game.
The game was an offensive struggle for both teams over the opening eight minutes.
Wahoo trailed 7-2 until senior Kendal Brigham came up with a steal in the Wildcat backcourt, scored and was fouled with 1.8 seconds remaining in the opening quarter. She sank the free throw and Wahoo trailed 7-5 going into the second quarter.
“We struggled to hit shots that we have been hitting over the second half of the season. We just couldn’t get them to fall. We were taking good shots, but most of the time we were one and done,” said Wahoo Coach Linda Walker.
Both teams regained some offensive footing in the second quarter and the Warriors were able to take an 18-17 lead into the locker room on the strength on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from junior Kharissa Eddie.
The teams traded blows in the third quarter, but it was still the defenses ruling the day. The Wildcats outscored Wahoo 11-8 and led 28-26 going into the final eight minutes.
Wahoo got solid fourth quarters from Brigham and freshman Autumn Iversen to stay within striking distance. The two players combined for 10 of the teams’ 12 points.
Wahoo trailed by three points with 20 seconds left and set up a play for Brigham to get up a game tying 3-pointer, but her attempt bounced off the back of the rim with four seconds remaining.
“I thought they did a nice job bringing another girl up to defend Kendal on that last possession to take the three away from her,” said Walker.
Brigham led the Warriors with 14 points while Eddie added nine points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots.
Iversen was a spark off the bench for Wahoo and finished with seven points, three assists and two steals.
Juniors Kelsie Sears and Toni Greenfield combined for 15 rebounds against the Wildcats.
Wahoo shot just 26 percent from the field and connected on just 4-of-25 from behind the 3-point line.
“This team is a story in itself. Such a young team playing together, who was just such a joy to coach. All of the girls worked so hard and worked on the things we needed to work on to get better,” Walker added.
The Warriors finished with a record of 18-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.