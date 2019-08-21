CEDAR BLUFFS – Cedar Bluffs volleyball coach Nate Greene welcomes back six starters and nine players who saw varsity action last season during the Wildcats 14-14 campaign on the hardwood.
The Wildcats won six of their first eight matches a season ago, but a 2-9 stretch in the middle of the season slowed their momentum.
Last year’s team featured a number of underclassmen and those players return in 2019 with a year’s worth of varsity experience.
“We return everyone from last year’s .500 team with more experience and an eagerness to compete in Class C-2 for the first time,” said Greene.
The Wildcats haven’t competed in Class C-2 since the 2004 season and had been a part of Class D-1 for 14 years before making the move up to C-2 this season.
The Wildcats will remain in the Frontier Conference and the schedule will remain largely unchanged in 2019.
The Wildcats did add Yutan to the schedule and will play the Chieftains on Sept. 5 at Cedar Bluffs High School.
Junior outside hitter Skylar Shanahan returns as the team’s go to player at the net. Shanahan has started since her freshman year and is coming off a season where she led the team with 138 kills and 24 ace blocks.
Senior middle Alyssa Classen is the team’s tallest player, standing at 5’11”. She makes it hard for opponents to get the ball past her and she is nice target in the middle of the court for Wildcat setters.
Junior Kalley Sukstorf is a talented athlete who will play on the outside in 2019. She finished with 95 kills a year ago.
Greene has a number of options on the defensive side of the floor including senior libero Nevaeh Patyk. Patyk started a season ago and was one of the team’s top servers.
Senior Faith Hansen and sophomore Grace Williams handled the setting duties last year and figure to do so again in 2019.
Senior Madi Griffis (defensive specialist), junior Christine Kotschwar (middle) and sophomore Monica Johnson (defensive specialist) also return to add depth to Wildcat squad in 2019.
Cedar Bluffs will open the season with a home match against Whiting, Iowa on September 3.
