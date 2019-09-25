ST EDWARD – The Cedar Bluffs volleyball team has made the transition into Class C-2 seamlessly with four wins in their first five matches.
The Wildcats opened the season with a 25-14, 25-15, 25-9 win at home against Whiting, Iowa on Sept. 3.
Two nights later the Wildcats remained at home to play host to the Yutan Chieftains.
The Wildcats suffered their lone loss of the season at the hands of the Chieftains by scores of 17-25, 15-25 and 17-25.
The Wildcats finished with 21 kills against Yutan and were led by 13 from senior Alyssa Classen. Junior Skylar Shanahan added five more.
Senior Madi Griffis led the team from behind the service line with three ace serves.
Griffis and Shanahan led the team defensively with 12 and 11 digs respectively.
Cedar Bluffs returned to action on Sept. 12 to play host to Heartland Lutheran and Nebraska Lutheran in a triangular.
Cedar Bluffs defeated Heartland Lutheran in three sets 25-17, 17-25 and 25-14.
Shanahan had a monster game and led the team with 13 kills and seven digs.
Classen added seven kills and four blocks.
Senior Neveah Patyk led the team with three ace serves.
The Wildcats notched a straight set win over Nebraska Lutheran, winning by scores of 25-11, 25-14.
Sukstorf and Patyk did damage from behind the service line while combining for seven aces.
Classen and Shanahan combined for nine kills.
Griffis and Shanahan combined for 10 digs defensively.
The Wildcats won their only road game of the season defeating St. Edward in straight sets by scores of 26-24, 25-20 and 25-10 on Sept. 19.
Classen led the team with 11 kills while Shanahan added 10 more.
Sukstorf finished with a team best six aces.
Sukstorf led the team with 11 digs.
Setter Faith Hansen handed out 23 set assists.
The Wildcats played Tuesday night, results will appear in next week’s Wahoo Newspaper.
