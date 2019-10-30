DWIGHT – The East Butler Tiger football team ended a three-game losing streak on Thursday night when they rolled to a 74-22 home win over Omaha Brownell-Talbot.
The win improved the Tiger record to 4-4 and ensured East Butler a spot in the Class D-1 playoffs.
The Tigers will enter the Class D-1 playoffs as the 13-seed and will play the 7-1 Elmwood-Murdock Knights on Oct. 31 in Elmwood at 7 p.m.
Thursday night’s game with the Raiders was over in the first half as the Tigers sprinted to a 66-6 lead after 24 minutes.
It wasn’t all good news for the home team as senior quarterback Jaden Rhynalds exited the contest early in the first quarter with an injury and did not return.
Junior Josh Malina stepped in for Rhynalds and the team didn’t miss a beat.
Thanks in large part to senior running back Wade Wright.
Wright scored five touchdowns in the first half, four on the ground and another on a punt return.
Wright rushed for a season-high 161 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries and returned a punt 40 yards for a score in the second quarter.
Backfield mate Austin Pierce rushed for 85 yards and two scores on eight carries and also returned an interception 17 yards for a score in the first quarter.
As for Malina, he finished an efficient 3-for-4 in the passing game for 61 yards and two touchdowns, both to sophomore receiver Trevin Brecka.
Brecka caught all three of Malina’s passes and upped his season touchdown reception total to 11.
Brecka also paced the Tiger defenders with 11 tackles and two interceptions.
Junior Colin Bouc added nine stops and Pierce and sophomore Steven Thomas added eight apiece.
Sophomore Kyle Heise added a fumble recovery on the defensive side of the ball.
