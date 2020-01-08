WAHOO – The second-ranked Yutan Chieftain boys basketball team endured their first loss of the season on Jan. 2 when they were edged by the eighth-ranked Wahoo Warriors in Wahoo by a score of 53-50. It was the first loss of the season for the Chieftains (6-1). Wahoo improved to 7-1 with the win.
The Chieftains got off to a slow start against the Warriors 1-3-1 extended trapping defense and turned the ball over seven times in the opening eight minutes.
The Warriors took advantage and led 19-9 after one quarter.
The visitors settled down in the second stanza and got themselves back into the game behind the shooting of seniors Trey Knudsen and Will Hays.
Yutan outscored the home team 14-5 in the second period and trailed just 24-23 going into halftime.
The Chieftains scored nine of the first 11 points of the third quarter and built their biggest lead of the game, 32-26 with just over five minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Wahoo rallied, but the visitors were able to maintain a one point lead going into the fourth quarter.
Wahoo held the Chieftains scoreless for the first three minutes of the fourth quarter and led 44-37.
Junior point guard Brady Timm kept Yutan within striking distance with his ability to get in the lane and score off the dribble. Timm scored all 12 of his points in the second half.
Hays hit a pair of clutch 3-pointers late in the game and with 22 seconds left in the game the Chieftains had the ball down 53-50.
Yutan got up two 3-point attempts, but both bounced off the rim and Wahoo was able to escape with the narrow three-point win.
Knudsen led Yutan with 16 points on 6-of-18 shooting from the field.
Senior Colby Tichota added 12 points and led the Chieftains with eight rebounds.
Timm added a season-high 11 assists, seven rebounds and three steals to his stat line.
Yutan shot 41 percent and got to the line just six times compared to Wahoo’s 25 attempts from the charity stripe.
The Chieftains were outrebounded 27-26 and turned the ball over 18 times against the Warriors.
