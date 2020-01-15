YUTAN – The second-ranked Yutan Chieftain boys basketball team notched three more wins last week starting with a come-from-behind victory over Omaha Concordia at home on Jan. 7.
The Chieftains got off to a slow start against the Mustangs and trailed 16-13 after eight minutes. The Chieftains found their footing in the second quarter and ended up rolling to the 64-42 victory.
The Chieftains outscored the visitors 26-9 in the second quarter to take control of the game.
Yutan shot 46 percent from the floor and were able to outrebound the Mustangs 35-25.
Four different Chieftains finished in double-figure scoring including junior guard Brady Timm who led the way with 14 points. He also finished with a career-high 12 assists, five rebounds and five steals.
Senior Colby Tichota posted a double-double finishing with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Guards Trey Knudsen and Will Hays combined for 21 points and five rebounds.
The Chieftains returned to the floor two nights later to play host to Omaha Brownell-Talbot.
Yutan scored 37 first half points and cruised to the 65-26 victory.
The story of the game was the Chieftain defense. After allowing 11 points in the first quarter, the Yutan defense surrendered just 15 points the rest of the game.
The Chieftains shot 49 percent and sank 11 3-pointers against OBT.
The Chieftains also turned the ball over just seven times.
Tichota poured in a game-high 17 points and added six rebounds.
Timm added 13 points and dished out six assists.
Knudsen and senior Joel Pleskac added eight points apiece.
Twenty four hours later the Chieftains played host to Saunders County rival Mead.
The Chieftains trailed 10-9 after one quarter, but rallied for a 49-42 home win in front of a packed house at Yutan High School on Jan. 10.
The Chieftains outscored the Raiders 17-11 in the second quarter and then weathered a late storm to pull out the narrow seven-point victory.
The Chieftains made seven 3-pointers and sank 8-of-9 from the foul stripe to pull out the win.
Hays was the difference for Yutan scoring a season-high 16 points on the strength of four made 3’s.
Knudsen added 14 more and Timm added 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.
The win moved the Chieftain record to 9-1 on the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.