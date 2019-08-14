STATE CHAMPS: Members of the Yutan 14-and-under state championship team enjoy their victory over Kearney in the Class D State Tournament. Yutan finished undefeated in the tournament, winning their five games by a combined score of 76-42. Team members include (front row, from left) Abby Keiser, Savanna Hassler, Hanna Josoff, Maycee Hays, Rylee Kirchmann, (back row) Coach Amy Tichota, Mylee Tichota, Maura Tichota, Andi Nelson, Emma Abraham, Laycee Josoff, Abby Hufstedler, Grace Jones and Coach Kelly Hays.